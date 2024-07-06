J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 38,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 61,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 526,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

FREL opened at $25.27 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

