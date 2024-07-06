J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,794 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 118.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.56 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

