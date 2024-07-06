J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAX. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.67 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.