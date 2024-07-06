J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,224,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 516,478 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

ON Trading Up 1.5 %

ON stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.