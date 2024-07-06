J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPSC opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.