J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.