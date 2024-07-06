J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

