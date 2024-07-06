J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,870,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $249.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.09 and a 200-day moving average of $247.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

