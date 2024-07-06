J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORVAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 187,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.