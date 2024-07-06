J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
