Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 123.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Visa by 15.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 115,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

V opened at $270.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

