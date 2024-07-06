Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

HIX opened at $4.42 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.