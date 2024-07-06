Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter.
HIX opened at $4.42 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
