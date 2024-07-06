Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

