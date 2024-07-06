Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 44 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $293.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.45. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.79 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.