Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

NYSE MAIN opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

