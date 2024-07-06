Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 426 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,577,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $28.71 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Stephens lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

