Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.95 and a 12-month high of $210.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

