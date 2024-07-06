Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

