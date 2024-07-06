J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $109.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.34.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

