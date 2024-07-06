J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $43.00 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $654.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1922 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

