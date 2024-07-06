J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTSM stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.