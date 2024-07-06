Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $3.70. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 953 shares traded.
Interlink Electronics Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a market cap of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile
Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.
