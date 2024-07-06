J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 182.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
