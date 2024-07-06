J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 171,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 182.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.