Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.68

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $14.13. Yara International ASA shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 14,015 shares traded.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

(Get Free Report)

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.