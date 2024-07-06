SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.66

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and traded as low as $55.00. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 14,832 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $412.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

