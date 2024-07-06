Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.96. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 7,164 shares traded.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
