PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $451.23

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.23 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.38). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 425.40 ($5.38), with a volume of 165,286 shares traded.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 455.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

