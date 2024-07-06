Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.65. Electrovaya shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1,481 shares.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

