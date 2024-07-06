L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.80

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and traded as low as $35.16. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 102,174 shares trading hands.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.6191 dividend. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.