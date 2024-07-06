MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.68

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $4.56. MTN Group shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 5,373 shares.

MTN Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.