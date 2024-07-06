Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $289.35

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.35 and traded as low as $264.55. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $267.05, with a volume of 3,027 shares traded.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day moving average of $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

