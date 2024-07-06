Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.60

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $16.61. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 249,584 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

