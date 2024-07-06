Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.35

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and traded as low as $27.55. Vinci shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 71,188 shares.

Vinci Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9262 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

