Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.27 and traded as low as C$17.15. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 88,374 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.