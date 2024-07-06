Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.27

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.27 and traded as low as C$17.15. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 88,374 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

