First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.29

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $8.81. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 25,706 shares traded.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $112.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 73,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

