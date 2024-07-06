Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and traded as low as $7.55. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 31,934 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $3.50. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $50,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,057.50. Insiders have sold 6,120 shares of company stock worth $94,860 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 164,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 9,263,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 156,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Stories

