MetFi Price Reaches $0.41 (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, MetFi has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market cap of $46.57 million and $179,421.05 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Profile

MetFi was first traded on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.41110639 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $224,334.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

