Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $397.84

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 397.84 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 390.15 ($4.93). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.03), with a volume of 416,620 shares traded.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 686.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

