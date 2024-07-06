First Property Group (LON:FPO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.92

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.92 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.25 ($0.23). First Property Group shares last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 45,613 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,870.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.68.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

