tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.17 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $5.82 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, tomiNet has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About tomiNet

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 142,592,050 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,386,167 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 142,592,050.0352343 with 125,386,167.68228191 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.11767012 USD and is up 6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,314,795.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

