Games for a Living (GFAL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.17 Million

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $34.17 million and $2.20 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living launched on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,406,166,714 tokens. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,406,166,714.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01359081 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,190,814.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Games for a Living should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

