Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Tops $0.0604 on Major Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $53,407.72 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astrafer has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.0601291 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $53,580.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

