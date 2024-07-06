Niza Global (NIZA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.08 Million

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $334,758.77 and $3.08 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00140885 USD and is up 21.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,597,421.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

