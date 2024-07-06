BITICA COIN (BDCC) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.53 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.21 or 1.00005402 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000062 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.