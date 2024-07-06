First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $9.76 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 251.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116,136 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 30.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.90.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,350.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.47.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

