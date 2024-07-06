HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTW. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $261.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

