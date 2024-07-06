HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,626 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 228.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,315 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $88,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after buying an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.