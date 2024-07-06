HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $676,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $333,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CHK opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.83. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.