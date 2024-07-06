Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 16,202 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Western Union worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Western Union by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 959,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 746,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Union by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 721,331 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Western Union by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

