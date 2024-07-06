Norden Group LLC Buys 323 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Norden Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total value of $1,245,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

FDS opened at $423.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.70 and a 200 day moving average of $445.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

